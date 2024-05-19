Un restauro al British Museum, passo per passo

Due restauratrici tessili del British Museum, Monique Pullan e Hannah Vickers, documentano con alcuni video il complicato intervento di restauro e conservazione di un antico arazzo cinese, risalente alla dinastia Tang (618-907 d.C.), uno dei più grandi e meglio conservati dell’epoca.

L’arazzo è parte di una collezione donata al British Museum dall’archeologo Sir Aurel Stein (1862–1943).

Il ricamo raffigura un Buddha disposto in posizione centrale nella composizione:

The embroidery with the motif of Sakyamuni preaching on the Vulture Peak is a magnificent work executed in split stitch with the embroidery worked through the plain weave and the backing of hemp. Most of the stitches are long, around 0.8-1 cm, and split stitches of this sort are similar to satin stitches, perhaps representing a transitional stage between split stitch and satin stitch.

The composition of the embroidery consists of a central Buddha figure beneath a blue canopy, flanked by two disciples and two Bodhisattvas on each side. Below are a number of donors. The Buddha stands on a lotus pedestal with his right shoulder uncovered and his right hand extended straight down, while his left holds the hem of his robe, which is the usual posture for Sakyamuni on this occasion.