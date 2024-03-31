Vent’anni di Gmail

Su The Verge, Victoria Song fa una retrospettiva dei vent’anni del programma di email più usato al mondo.

Teenagers are notoriously dramatic, but Gmail did revolutionize email. It reimagined what our inboxes were capable of and became a central part of our online identities. The service now has an estimated 1.2 billion users — about 1/7 of the global population — and these days, it’s a practical necessity to do anything online. It often feels like Gmail has always been here and always will be.