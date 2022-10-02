What you need to build a greek temple [EN]

Edmund Stewart, Assistant Professor in Ancient Greek History presso l’Università di Nottingham, sul sito Antigone analizza le caratteristiche architettoniche dei templi greci, seguendo lo schema di un esercizio che è solito proporre ai suoi studenti: Cosa vi serve per costruire un tempio?

If, like me, you have ever wondered what goes into building a Greek temple, then fear not: I here present a list of everything you will need. Admittedly, when compared with the wonders made possible by Roman concrete or a mediaeval gothic arch, the hundreds of temples scattered across the Greek world may perhaps look a bit small. Yet they are certainly elegant, sometimes with a slender beauty typical of the Ionic order, or else the sturdy grandeur of the Doric. And, when examined closely, the process of building one may quickly become worryingly complex.