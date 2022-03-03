10 punti per diminuire la dipendenza dal gas russo

Il 3 marzo la IEA (International Energy Agency) ha presentato un elenco di punti che potrebbero portare a una riduzione della dipendenza europea dalle importazioni di gas russo, nel rispetto del Green Deal europeo. L’entità della riduzione sarebbe di un terzo entro l’autunno, di oltre la metà in tempi più lunghi.

Qui il video della presentazione.

I 10 punti:

Una deroga al Green Deal aprirebbe ulteriori opzioni:

The IEA analysis notes that other avenues are available to the EU if it wishes or needs to reduce reliance on Russian gas even more quickly – but with significant trade-offs. The major near-term option would involve switching away from gas consumption in the power sector via increased use of Europe’s coal-fired fleet or by using alternative fuels, such as oil, within existing gas-fired power plants.