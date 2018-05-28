45 storie di sesso consensuale, o quasi [EN]

A cura di @luigia e @namelotron.

Il New York Times pubblica una raccolta di aneddoti sulla zona grigia del consenso nell’ambito dei dibattiti sul #metoo e della riflessione sociale sull’educazione sessuale e la morale degli incontri.

As anyone who has fumbled through a sexual encounter knows, real-life sex can be far more complicated than a poster declaring, “Consent is Sexy.” Many remain confused about what constitutes sexual consent, and talking about it in the moment can feel awkward. On college campuses, a combination of alcohol, inexperience and differing expectations about how one is “supposed” to perform only heightens the confusion.