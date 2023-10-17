Progetti di reintegro sociale per gli hikikomori

Un milione e mezzo di persone, spesso giovani e giovanissimi, vivono come hikikomori in Giappone. Persone che non hanno lasciato la loro casa/stanza per almeno sei mesi. In questo bel reportage uscito su Reasons to be cheerful è introdotta un’iniziativa di successo, che dà speranza per il futuro e idee ai governi su come rimediare a un problema che si diffonde in tutto il mondo occidentale.

Un hikikomori è una persona che ha scelto di limitare o ridurre la propria vita sociale, spesso ricorrendo a livelli estremi di isolamento e confinamento. Alcuni hikikomori vivono da soli, ma ci sono anche casi di chi riesce a isolarsi socialmente pur vivendo con la propria famiglia. Il fenomeno degli hikikomori può essere anche legato alla dipendenza da Internet e dal gioco e nel corso degli anni sono sempre più le persone che anche invecchiando non riescono ad uscire da questa situazione.

Out of a population of 125 million, an estimated 1.46 million working-age Japanese live as hikikomori. That’s about two percent of people between age 15 and 64, according to an April 2023 Cabinet Office survey based on responses from 11,300 people chosen at random. Women make up nearly half of hikikomori. And while the stereotype is someone who is alone all day, some live with family members or even spouses, yet are still cut off from society.

Il numero di hikikomori è andato via via crescendo e sono nate nel paese varie organizzazioni, alcune gestite da ex hikikomori stessi, per aiutarli a reintegrarsi nella società, in un percorso di recupero molto complicato che può durare mesi, quando non addirittura anni. È infatti estremamente raro che i problemi degli hikikomori a lungo termine vengano risolti semplicemente grazie all’auto-aiuto dell’individuo o con il solo sostegno della famiglia.

L’articolo di Reasons to be cheerful ci porta a visitare l’Hito Refresh Camp, un centro terapeutico nato per aiutare gli hikikomori. E’ il luogo dove Yoshimura, studente universitario, arrivò nel 2017.

For Yoshimura, the Kansai University student, that nudge came from his family. Within months of starting school, his withdrawal from society began exacting a toll. With his sedentary lifestyle, he gained more than 20 pounds, and his absenteeism from classes dimmed his prospects for graduating. When he finally visited his family the following summer, his parents suggested he leave school and try something different: a home for hikikomori in neighboring Okayama Prefecture. After spending some time getting his driver’s license, Yoshimura decided to give the group home a try. So, in 2017, not knowing exactly how long he would be gone or what he would find once he arrived, Yoshimura packed his bags and headed for the hills. He arrived at Hito Refresh Camp, a relatively new therapeutic concept aimed at helping hikikomori — it is part support home, part collective farm. Its Japanese name is Hito Okoshi, literally “person revitalization,” similar to machiokoshi, or “town revitalization,” a term often used in attempts to rejuvenate Japan’s hinterland communities. The camp sits deep in the wooded hills of rural Okayama, down a winding road that branches off the expressway and wanders past sprawling fields and old farmhouses topped with glistening black roof tiles. Hito Refresh Camp is located over 90 minutes by car or train from any major city, lending it a sense of unusual remoteness in a country linked by excellent transportation infrastructure.

Yoshimura ha soggiornato all’Hito Refresh Camp sei mesi, ma mediamente la permanenza nel campo è di 11 mesi (alcune volte dura anche diversi anni).

Sul tema hikikomori è uscito anche un articolo di Jessie

“Due to Covid-19, opportunities for contact with other people have decreased,” said a separate paper published February in Japan’s National Diet Library. It added that the pandemic could have worsened existing social problems like loneliness, isolation and financial hardship, pointing to a rise in reported suicides, and child and domestic abuse.

Nel frattempo in Giappone vengono sperimentati programmi di incontri online per i reclusi sociali per aiutarli a connettersi con gli altri e integrarli di nuovo nella società: ne parla Japan Times (dietro paywall) e un articolo uscito su UCA News che sottolinea come il lavoro sia spesso la chiave risolutiva del problema.

The efforts from the local government and private agencies are not limited to the provision of online virtual spaces alone. There have also been efforts to help hikikomori to obtain jobs that they can do from the convenience of their homes.

Japan Today racconta l’esperienza di Ikegami, 63 anni, un care manager di professione che a Fujisato, mentre visitava gli anziani bisognosi di assistenza, venne in contatto con la disperazione degli hikikomori e cercò di aiutarli, riuscendo a integrarli con successo nella società mettendo il lavoro al centro degli interventi di sostegno.