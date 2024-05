A jacaranda, making the blue summer sky even bluer

Helen Sullivan su The Guardian tesse le lodi della Jacaranda (Jacaranda mimosifolia D. Don), una pianta appartenente alla famiglia delle Bignoniaceae, originaria del Sudamerica. L’albero di jacaranda, produce fiori attraenti di colore viola-blu, con un effetto spettacolare specialmente quando molti esemplari sono utilizzati per formare dei viali. I fiori, cadendo a terra, continuano a colorare il paesaggio, formando un tappeto decorativo.

It is what jacarandas do to blue sky that makes us so helpless to resist them. They emerge in early summer, when we hope the skies will be bluest, and make them bluer still. “The jacaranda flames on the air like a ghost,” the Australian poet Douglas Stewart wrote, “Like a purer sky some door in the sky has revealed.” Their blossoms fall, turning the ground to the sky, like still water reflecting clouds, and in the middle is us, bobbing happily up and down. Johannesburg, where I grew up, has South American jacarandas, too. They were introduced there by the English, too. The light in my home city isn’t as thick or as soft as Sydney’s; it is thinner and brighter. But the landscape, with no sea to interrupt it, is more thoroughly blanketed by trees, any trees, than Sydney is, and viewed from on top of a hill, it is purpler.