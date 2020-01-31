A murderous system is being created before our very eyes

La rivista svizzera Republik ha pubblicato in inglese una lunga intervista al Rapporteur Speciale sulla Tortura per l’ONU Nils Melzer che, per la prima volta, parla dei risultati della sua inchiesta riguardante le vicende giudiziarie del fondatore di Wikileaks Julian Assange.

It quickly became clear to me that something was wrong. That there was a contradiction that made no sense to me with my extensive legal experience: Why would a person be subject to nine years of a preliminary investigation for rape without charges ever having been filed?