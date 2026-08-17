Continua a leggere: A Prato un poliziotto è indagato per aver sparato in ospedale a un uomo che era stato arrestato e che stava provando a scappare
Fonte: il Post
A Prato un poliziotto è indagato per aver sparato in ospedale a un uomo che era stato arrestato e che stava provando a scappare
17 Ago 2026 • 0 commenti
Continua a leggere: A Prato un poliziotto è indagato per aver sparato in ospedale a un uomo che era stato arrestato e che stava provando a scappare
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