Aerei e welfare, non bombe

La situazione geopolitica dell’Europa è molto grave, e sembra necessario spendere di più in armamenti. In un editoriale su Le Monde (qua in versione accessibile, e tradotto in italiano da Internazionale) il famoso economista francese Thomas Piketty propone però un approccio diverso, basato su un uso più aggressivo e creativo delle risorse che abbiamo già. Nello specifico, Piketty propone una no-fly zone della NATO sull’Ucraina, sanzioni commerciali contro la Cina, l’introduzione di un registro delle transazioni finanziarie globali per poterle implementare meglio, e l’uso dei beni russi sequestrati in Occidente. Con i soldi risparmiati o ottenuti in questo modo si potrebbe quindi mantenere il leverage tecnologico occidentale, espandere il suo stato sociale, e attuare la transizione verde.

With the air capabilities at its disposal, NATO could decide to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. As long as the aim is to defend Ukrainian territory, and in no way to attack Russian territory, such a mobilization of both NATO’s human and material resources would be legitimate. Lending a few aircraft or anti-aircraft batteries to Ukraine won’t be enough, as it takes years to train qualified pilots and personnel. (…) To sum up, the challenge is not to massively increase Western military budgets – they are already considerable – but to know how to mobilize them. The issue is not financial, but decision-making. As far as financial resources are concerned, it would be in the EU’s interest to invest additional resources in health, training at all levels, scientific research, transport and energy infrastructures, housing, energy-efficient renovation of buildings, sustainable agriculture and decarbonization, with social justice and for the benefit of the middle and working classes.