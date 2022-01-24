After years of futility, NASA turns to private sector for spacesuit help [EN]

Un articolo di Ars Technica dell’ottobre 2021 parla della decisione della NASA di affidarsi ai privati per le nuove tute spaziali:

This week NASA’s Johnson Space Center issued a call to industry for new spacesuits. The space agency’s existing suits are decades old, and new ones are needed both for the International Space Station as well as Artemis missions to the lunar surface later this decade.

[…] First of all, with this “request for proposals,” NASA may finally solve the problem of finding its next-generation spacesuits, which has vexed the agency for the last 14 years and cost hundreds of millions of dollars. Additionally, with this new approach to buying spacesuits, NASA is further signaling its intent in a more commercial procurement process. It will be essentially renting the suits from industry, not building them in-house at a far greater expense.