Aggiornamenti dal Sahel

Un articolo di Al Jazeera riporta che i leader golpisti di Mali, Niger e Burkina Faso hanno recentemente formalizzato un nuovo trattato di mutua difesa.

Questa decisione giunge dopo che i tre paesi avevano abbandonato l’Ecowas nel gennaio di quest’anno, come già a suo tempo riportava un articolo sul sito dell’ISPI.

The military leaders of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have hailed a newly signed treaty as a step “towards greater integration” between the three countries, in the latest showing of their shift away from traditional regional and Western allies.

During a summit in the Nigerien capital of Niamey on Saturday, the three leaders signed a confederation treaty that aims to strengthen a mutual defence pact announced last year, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).