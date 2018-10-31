Alcune cose che (forse) non sapete dei polpi

Su segnalazione di @HugoFiala.

Il New York Times dedica un articolo sul comportamento di polpi a cui vengono somministrate dosi di MDMA, che ricordano alcuni comportamenti umani

By dosing the tentacled creatures with MDMA, researchers found they share parts of an ancient messaging system involved in social behaviors with humans.

Mentre Quartz pubblica un articolo su quelli che parrebbero insediamenti “urbani” di polpi:

Gloomy octopuses—also known as common Sydney octopuses, or octopus tetricus—have long had a reputation for being loners. Marine biologists once thought they inhabited the subtropical waters off eastern Australia and northern New Zealand in solitude, meeting only to mate, once a year. But now there’s proof these cephalopods sometimes hang out in small cities.