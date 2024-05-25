Artisti al processo

Joe Hernandez su NPR parla degli artisti che documentano i processi negli Stati Uniti, in particolare quello a Donald Trump.

“Only the people in the courthouse for former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial are able to actually see the proceedings unfold.

The high-profile case is not being livestreamed, and photography has been off limits, save for a few still photos of Trump at the start of the trial.

What the rest of us see, we see by viewing the sketches of several courtroom artists who are seated in the gallery, glancing at a turned head or fleeting facial expression, and transforming those impressions into art that’s then shared widely in the news and across social media.”