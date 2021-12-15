At SpaceX, we’re told we can change the world. I couldn’t, however, stop getting sexually harassed

Ashley Kosak, ingegnere di SpaceX, ha pubblicato sul sito una lunga lettera in cui racconta le molestie subite durante gli anni in cui ha lavorato per SpaceX.

A few weeks after my start date, a fellow intern approached me in our intern housing and grabbed my butt while I was washing my dishes. I reported the incident to a superior and another colleague, but the matter was never brought to HR. I had to continue living in the residence with this man.

Over my next two years as a SpaceX intern, countless men made sexual advances toward me. In 2018, during a team bonding event, a male colleague ran his hand over my shirt, from my lower waist to my chest. I told my supervisors what he had done, then met with HR and reported the inappropriate behavior, but no one followed up. This man remained part of the team I reported to and worked for. Given my tenuous position at the company, I felt powerless.