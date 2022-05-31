C’era una volta a Taiwan… [EN]

Sul Blog di curiosità Messynessychic Victoria Linchong descrive , anche attraverso immagini di repertorio, un aspetto dell’isola di Taiwan poco noto ai piu, e cioè che l’isola ospita una popolazione indigena con una cultura ricca e particolare.

Unless you are Taiwanese, you probably don’t know that Taiwan is inhabited by indigenous Pacific Islanders. Currently, there are 16 recognized tribes on the island, comprising 2.4% of Taiwan’s population of 23 million people, comparable to the native population in the United States (2%). Archeological evidence shows that indigenous people have been on Taiwan for at least 8,000 years. At some point between 3,000 and 1,500 BCE, groups of indigenous people set sail from Taiwan and settled all the Austronesian islands, from Madagascar all the way to Hawaii. The indigenous people of Taiwan are the ancestors of the Maori.