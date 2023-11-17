Clarkson Farm – la dura realtà dell’agricoltura

Clarkson Farm è il programma più visto di sempre su Amazon UK. La prima stagione aveva narrato i goffi e sfortunati tentativi di Jeremy Clarkson di iniziare la sua vita da fattore, mentre la seconda si concentra sulle insidie dell’agricoltura e le reali difficoltà che incontrano le aziende agricole britanniche (e non solo) nel 2023, causate da Brexit, Covid e inflazione. Ne parla Tom Martin su ProspectMagazine.

Jeremy Clarkson has done extraordinary things for UK farming. In 20 short months he has showcased the farmer’s frustration with the weather, government, machinery, forms and administration and most of all sheep, that most cantankerous and errant ovine. Over the course of the first two series of the Amazon Prime show, I think farmers have felt seen and heard in a way that they haven’t before. At times, we have even felt understood. Jeremy and his farm manager Kaleb encounter almost the full range of farming challenges and they don’t sugar-coat the experience for the viewer or don their own rose-tinted glasses.