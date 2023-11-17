Clarkson Farm – la dura realtà dell’agricoltura

Clarkson Farm è il programma più visto di sempre su Amazon UK. La prima stagione aveva narrato i goffi e sfortunati tentativi di Jeremy Clarkson di iniziare la sua vita da fattore, mentre la seconda si concentra sulle insidie dell’agricoltura e le reali difficoltà che incontrano le aziende agricole britanniche (e non solo) nel 2023, causate da Brexit, Covid e inflazione. Ne parla Tom Martin su ProspectMagazine.
Jeremy Clarkson has done extraordinary things for UK farming. In 20 short months he has showcased the farmer’s frustration with the weather, government, machinery, forms and administration and most of all sheep, that most cantankerous and errant ovine. Over the course of the first two series of the Amazon Prime show, I think farmers have felt seen and heard in a way that they haven’t before. At times, we have even felt understood. Jeremy and his farm manager Kaleb encounter almost the full range of farming challenges and they don’t sugar-coat the experience for the viewer or don their own rose-tinted glasses.
OxfordMail sottolinea come la serie punti i riflettori sulle mancate promesse del Governo Tory di garantire gli stessi sussidi che venivano elargiti dall’UE:
In his new series of Clarkson’s Farm, the financial impact of Brexit on farming is laid bare. Footage is shown of former prime minister Boris Johnson and Michael Gove making bold promises which guaranteed farmers any subsidies they received from the EU would be replaced. However, Clarkson’s show demonstrates the reality facing farmers is very different.
Mentre The Telegraph (dietro paywall) evidenzia come Clarkson Farm ponga l’accento sulle battaglie degli agricoltori con una burocrazia senza senso e burocrati pedanti e autoreferenziali. Infine Farmers Guide si concentra sull’epidemia di tubercolosi bovina che minaccia gli allevatori, diffusa dal tasso, animale però protetto dalla legge.
Lo show ha ricevuto un’accoglienza positiva da parte degli stessi allevatori che si sono sentiti abbandonati dal governo ad affrontare un periodo cosi difficile e hanno trovato un inaspettato alleato in Amazon e Clarkson nel mostrare, anche a chi è abituato ad avere prodotti freschi sempre disponibili nei supermercati, la dura realtà dell’agricoltura. Ne parlano anche Independent e NewMail.
