Come affrontare il sipario [EN]

Arthur C. Brooks ha 55 anni, una invidiabile carriera da professore universitario e contributore ad un think tank conservatore, e da qualche anno ha iniziato a prepararsi al suo declino professionale. Che arriverà, ci dice, prima di quanto crediamo.

In un longform che sconfina nella confessione, sull’Atlantic, ci racconta della sua vita professionale e di come inizio a domandarsi, nel 2015, quanto fosse salutare investirci gran parte della propria identità. La causa scatenante fu un incontro fortuito con “un grande personaggio”, che Brooks non nominerà mai, e che nonostante le grandi imprese compiute nel passato pareva sentirsi inutile, nella sua vecchiaia.

When I talk about this personal research project I’ve been pursuing, people usually ask: whatever happened to the hero on the plane?

I think about him a lot. He’s still famous, popping up in the news from time to time. Early on, when I saw a story about him, I would feel a flash of something like pity — which I now realize was really only a refracted sense of terror about my own future. Poor guy really meant I’m screwed.

But as my grasp of the principles laid out in this essay has deepened, my fear has declined proportionately. My feeling toward the man on the plane is now one of gratitude for what he taught me. I hope that he can find the peace and joy he is inadvertently helping me attain.