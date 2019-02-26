Come facevano i romani senza la carta igienica? [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent.

Stephen E. Nash, storico della scienza, pubblica su Sapiens le sue riflessioni su come gli antichi Romani fossero “engaged in some practices that many people today would find thoroughly revolting.”

Illustrando i risultati degli scavi archeologici di Pompei ci mostra come i rappresentanti della città che aveva raggiunto il massimo della civilizzazione usassero i gabinetti pubblici e come le urine venissero riciclate per farne un uso oggi scomparso.

(It) will always remind me of our culture’s widespread dependence on toilet paper… it’s hard to argue that the use of toilet paper is somehow natural. On the contrary, toilet paper is nothing more than a technology. So the next time you’re enjoying a morning constitutional, think about the fact that defecation and urination are more than biological functions; they are cultural activities that involve artifacts and technologies that change through time.

Immagine da Wikimedia Commons.