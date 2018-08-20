Come Virgil Abloh ha conquistato l’alta moda maschile [EN]

Su suggerimento di @S. Moon.

Vanity Fair racconta la carriera di Virgil Abloh, stilista e DJ americano di famiglia ghanese e fondatore del marchio milanese Off-White, diventato nel marzo del 2018 capo della divisione maschile di Luis Vitton.

Up to this point, Abloh has largely been known to his colleagues in the fashion industry as this century’s consumer-savvy, media hyper-literate instigator of retooled, re-purposed, photogenic cool. For better and worse. This means high-end sneakers with shoelaces labeled “Shoelace”—in quotes, just so. It means constant, buzzy collaborations with the likes of Nike, Takashi Murakami, Jimmy Choo, Moncler, and, most recently, Ikea.