Cosa e’ successo ai maglioni?

Amanda Mull, all’interno della rubrica sul consumismo Material world ospitata sulle pagine di The Atlantic, affronta il tema (link alternativo) della qualità della maglieria che sembra essere talmente scaduta da far quasi scomparire presso i rivenditori americani i buoni maglioni, i guanti, i berretti e le sciarpe.

Amanda Mull racconta come Ellory Smith, su quello che una volta si chiamava Twitter, abbia provato a mettere a confronto un maglione indossato da Billy Christal nel 1989 nel film Harry ti presento Sally con un capo apparentemente simile, confezionato ai giorni nostri e indossato dall’attore Ben Schwartz.

Crystal’s sweater is timeless and lush—fuzzy, generously cut, and extravagantly cabled, with a tall collar and close-fitting cuffs designed to keep warmth in. Schwartz’s sweater is roughly the same color, and it is indeed a cabled sweater, but that’s about where the comparison ends. Some of the differences are intentional, and not necessarily bad—it’s designed to fit closer to the body than Crystal’s, and the detailing is more varied. But Schwartz’s sweater also has an odd sheen, flat cabling, and loose cuffs. It lacks the heft of Crystal’s version; it looks cheaper. It was probably machine knit. Crystal’s is more likely to have been handmade.

Il peggioramento qualitativo degli indumenti non interessa solamente la maglieria, anche se i capi in maglia sembrano avere i maggiori problemi.

As the sheer quantity of clothing available to the average American has grown over the past few decades, everything feels at least a little bit flimsier than it used to. Seams unravel after a couple of washes, garments lose their shape more quickly, shoes have to be replaced more frequently. The situation might be the worst in knitwear. Good sweaters, gloves, beanies, and scarves are all but gone from mass-market retailers. The options that have replaced them lose their fluff faster, feel fake, and either keep their wearers too hot or let the winter wind whip right through them. Sometimes they even smell like plastic.

Sulle etichette degli abiti è possibile vedere il contenuto di fibre di un indumento: le fibre naturali, che provenivano dalla tosatura di pecore, capre, alpaca e altri animali a volte mescolata con fibre di origine vegetale come il cotone o il lino, ormai sono state sostituite da filati per la maglieria mescolati con plastiche, più economici da produrre. Guardando l’etichetta si scopre poi che anche capi costosi d’alta moda che dovrebbero essere fabbricati in lana hanno metà dei componenti di tipo sintetico. Anche i controlli che dovrebbero garantire la qualità degli indumenti in fibre naturali lasciano a desiderare.

Knits made with synthetic fiber are cheaper to produce. They can be spun up in astronomical quantities to meet the sudden whims of clothing manufacturers—there’s no waiting for whole flocks of sheep to get fluffy enough to hand shear. They also usually can be tossed in your washing machine with everything else. But by virtually every measure, synthetic fabrics are far inferior. They pill quickly, sometimes look fake, shed microplastics, and don’t perform as well as wool when worn. Sweaters are functional garments, not just fashionable ones. Wool keeps its wearer warm without steaming them like a baked potato wrapped in foil. Its fibers are hygroscopic and hydrophobic, which means they draw moisture to their center and leave the surface dry. A wool sweater can absorb a lot of water from the air around it before it feels wet or cold to the touch, which goes a long way toward explaining why high-quality wool sweaters are still made in particularly damp, cold regions of the world, including Scotland and New Zealand.

Nel 2005 inoltre sono terminate le restrizioni del Multifiber Arrangement, un accordo commerciale che per tre decenni aveva limitato le importazioni di prodotti tessili e filati negli Stati Uniti, in Canada e nell’Unione Europea dai paesi in via di sviluppo. Sono quindi iniziate le importazioni dai paesi asiatici e dall’America Latina dove i lavoratori tessili hanno poche tutele e le normative ambientali sull’industria sono molto blande, fenomeni che hanno consentito ai produttori di tagliare i salari e utilizzare sempre più materiali sintetici.

I marchi della moda sono diventati sempre più abili a promuovere i tessuti sintetici come un vantaggio per i consumatori: i messaggi pubblicitari sottolineano come i capi sintetici possano essere lavati in lavatrice e siano molto efficienti come abbigliamento sportivo utilizzato anche al di fuori delle attività agonistiche. Infine gli stili di vita delle persone sono cambiati, le abitazioni sono meglio riscaldate e il cambiamento climatico ha alzato le temperature anche all’esterno delle case, l’abbigliamento casual ha preso piede.

Amanda Mull conclude con la riflessione su come l’ascesa dei tessuti sintetici abbia consentito una grande abbondanza, ma stia producendo anche una grande quantità di rifiuti. Tuttavia è ancora possibile trovare un buon maglione, realizzato con filati di pura lana.