Cosa fare quando i vicini litigano? [EN]

A cura di @Chicorita.

Maris Kreizman si interroga: cosa fare quando si odono i litigi dagli inquilini del nostro palazzo?

You have a few choices, all of which have their own ambiguities and consequences. You can intervene directly, by knocking on the door and “just making sure everything is okay,” or even knocking and asking to borrow some sugar—anything to alert your neighbors that you’re there and witnessing their fight. If someone is in immediate danger, well, then you’d of course want to help. But what if no one is, and you’re just being a busybody? What if you make the situation worse? There’s also the natural fear almost anyone would feel walking into a potentially violent situation, perhaps not to save the day but to wind up hurt yourself.