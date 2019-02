A cura di @lurker.

Un articolo della BBC spiega i successi della Microsoft di Satya Nadella negli ultimi anni.

You thought Microsoft was so last century, didn’t you? In the late 80s and 90s, the company’s Windows operating system ruled the world.

But where Bill Gates – chief executive from 1975 to 2000 – caught the wave of personal computing, so Steve Ballmer – 2000 to 2014 – failed to do likewise with mobiles.