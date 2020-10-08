Cuties mette nei guai Netflix [EN]

Entertainment Weekly riporta la notizia della messa in stato di accusa verso Netflix da parte di un gran giurì Texano per la serie Cuties, con l’accusa di promozione di materiale esplicito raffigurante minori.

Netflix Inc. has been indicted by a grand jury in a Texas county on the charge of promoting lewd visuals of a child in the French film Cuties.

On Tuesday, Matt Schaefer, a member of the Texas House of Representatives, tweeted a copy of a document, filed Sept. 23, which stated that a Tyler County grand jury has indicted Netflix for “promotion of lewd visual material depicting child,” citing Texas Penal Code Section 43.262.