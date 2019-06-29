Da 50$ a 40.000.000$ [EN]

A cura di @Temp.

Un articolo di todayifoundout racconta la storia del giocatore d’azzardo professionista Archie Karas e di come in poche settimane riuscì a vincere 40 milioni di dollari partendo da 50 dollari, per poi perdere tutto poche settimane più tardi.

In the world of professional gambling, there is a well documented hot streak of near-mythical status referred to by many as “The Run”. During this streak, a man known as Archie Karas turned $50 into $40 million by primarily shooting pool and playing poker in Vegas. What makes this run so infamous is that, after winning more money than most people could spend in a lifetime, Karas lost it all in the span of a few weeks.[…] By his own estimation, during The Run, Karas gambled over a billion dollars. Whether true or not, the better documented exploits during his streak would seem to indicate he’s probably not far off when he states he’s gambled more money than any single human being in history, except for “people on Wall Street”.