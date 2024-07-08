Debunking nelle comunità di estremisti

In collaborazione con l’organizzazione di fact-checking VoxCheck, membro della International Fact Checking Community, è stato condotto un esperimento per testare strategie di contrasto alla disinformazione tra comunità di nicchia su Facebook, come riferisce il sito della Harvard Kennedy School.

In collaboration with the fact-checking organization VoxCheck, member of the International Fact Checking Community, we conducted an online field experiment testing whether counter-misinformation strategies can reduce fringe communities’ consumption of misinformation media on Facebook. Using snowball sampling, we identified public Facebook groups that regularly consume German misinformation sources and posted either debunks of the anti-Ukrainian misinformation claims or exposed the two most prominent misinformation sources’ bad track record for spreading misinformation.