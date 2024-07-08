Debunking nelle comunità di estremisti

In collaborazione con l’organizzazione di fact-checking VoxCheck, membro della International Fact Checking Community, è stato condotto un esperimento per testare strategie di contrasto alla disinformazione tra comunità di nicchia su Facebook, come riferisce il sito della Harvard Kennedy School.
In collaboration with the fact-checking organization VoxCheck, member of the International Fact Checking Community, we conducted an online field experiment testing whether counter-misinformation strategies can reduce fringe communities’ consumption of misinformation media on Facebook. Using snowball sampling, we identified public Facebook groups that regularly consume German misinformation sources and posted either debunks of the anti-Ukrainian misinformation claims or exposed the two most prominent misinformation sources’ bad track record for spreading misinformation.
I risultati di questa sperimentazione dimostrerebbero che è necessario un approccio più proattivo per contrastare la disinformazione nelle comunità marginali e indicherebbero che le strategie di contro-disinformazione incentrate sulle fonti sono efficaci nell’affrontare il crescere delle rete di fonti di disinformazione.
- We found that debunking anti-Ukrainian misinformation claims does not reduce fringe communities’ consumption of misinformation sources.
- We found that exposing sources’ bad track record of spreading misinformation and biased reporting reduces fringe communities’ consumption of misinformation sources.
- We found that exposing gatekeepers among fringe communities lowers their acceptance of content from targeted misinformation sources.
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.