Due storie sullo Zambia [EN]

In Zambia si sono tenute di recente le elezioni presidenziali: a dispetto delle denunce di brogli dell’attuale presidente, Edgar Lungu, la vittoria è andata allo sfidante, l’imprenditore 59enne Hakainde Hichilema. Guardiamo a due episodi di podcast che ci parlano del passato di questo paese.
Il podcast The Documentary del BBC World Service ci parla di Kenneth Kaunda, il primo presidente dello Zambia indipendente, tra indipendenza, boom economico, e autoritarismo. Kaunda è scomparso il 17 giugno scorso a 97 anni, a cui sono seguiti 21 giorni di lutto nazionale. Il New African Magazine gli ha dedicato un profilo cercando di riassumerne l’eredità politica.
Kaunda’s legacy will inevitably be divided into two.
First, that of a tough and uncompromising anti-colonial, anti-apartheid, freedom-for-all activist and Pan African advocate who believed in building regional and continental solidarity and consensus in resolving the pertinent questions of freedom and peace. It is here where his liberation credentials shine to the high heavens and are a great source of admiration by the international community.
Second, as a domestic politician who courageously led his country to a negotiated settlement of independence, then centralised power around himself, shrunk the democratic space and jailed opponents, but one who, to his eternal credit, read the times correctly and never resisted the masses’ final call to leave the seat of power.
In un altro episodio, dagli archivi dello stesso podcast BBC, si parla del gruppo rock zambiano degli anni Settanta WITCH (We Intend To Cause Havoc), intervistando i membri che ancora vivono e suonano. I WITCH furono tra i fondatori del genere “Zamrock”, che combina il rock psichedelico, hard rock, e musica africana. Un documentario uscito di recente ha dato nuova popolarità alla band, il cui frontman, Emmanuel “Jagari” Chanda, è stato una rock star in tutti i sensi del termine:
In fact, Jagari’s a different kind of rock star these days: pursuing his fortune in mines six hours’ drive north of Lusaka. “It’s not easy,” he says. “There are heavy rocks that you need to blast, and it takes long for me to find what I’m looking for. It’s labour intensive, and I’m going to be 70 soon. My energies are starting to dwindle.” He intends to find a big pocket of gemstones and sell them, to fund the school of music he dreams of retiring in, having spent nine years of his later life serving as chairman for the Zambian music copyright protection society, as a mentor for Power in the Voice (a pan-African project encouraging young talent to realise their potential), and as a university professor.
Immagine: tramonto sul fiume Zambesi, Zambia, da Pixabay
