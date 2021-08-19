Due storie sullo Zambia [EN]

In Zambia si sono tenute di recente le elezioni presidenziali: a dispetto delle denunce di brogli dell’attuale presidente, Edgar Lungu, la vittoria è andata allo sfidante, l’imprenditore 59enne Hakainde Hichilema. Guardiamo a due episodi di podcast che ci parlano del passato di questo paese.

Il podcast The Documentary del BBC World Service ci parla di Kenneth Kaunda, il primo presidente dello Zambia indipendente, tra indipendenza, boom economico, e autoritarismo. Kaunda è scomparso il 17 giugno scorso a 97 anni, a cui sono seguiti 21 giorni di lutto nazionale. Il New African Magazine gli ha dedicato un profilo cercando di riassumerne l’eredità politica.

Kaunda’s legacy will inevitably be divided into two.

First, that of a tough and uncompromising anti-colonial, anti-apartheid, freedom-for-all activist and Pan African advocate who believed in building regional and continental solidarity and consensus in resolving the pertinent questions of freedom and peace. It is here where his liberation credentials shine to the high heavens and are a great source of admiration by the international community.

Second, as a domestic politician who courageously led his country to a negotiated settlement of independence, then centralised power around himself, shrunk the democratic space and jailed opponents, but one who, to his eternal credit, read the times correctly and never resisted the masses’ final call to leave the seat of power.