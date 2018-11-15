E se il nostro mondo fosse un’allucinazione termodinamica? [EN]

A cura di @Temp (modificato).

Un articolo di Thoughtco esamina l’ipotesi dei “cervelli di Boltzmann”, che sorge dal bisogno di chiarire il perché osserviamo un alto grado di organizzazione nell’universo, e le relative implicazioni.

Boltzmann invoked the anthropic principle (although he didn’t call it that) to explain why we wouldn’t find ourselves in one of the very common equilibrium phases: In equilibrium, life cannot exist. Clearly, what we want to do is find the most common conditions within such a universe that are hospitable to life. Or, if we want to be more careful, perhaps we should look for conditions that are not only hospitable to life, but hospitable to the particular kind of intelligent and self-aware life that we like to think we are […] So the reductio ad absurdum of this scenario is that the overwhelming majority of intelligences in this multiverse will be lonely, disembodied brains, who fluctuate gradually out of the surrounding chaos and then gradually dissolve back into it. Such sad creatures have been dubbed “Boltzmann brains” by Andreas Albrecht and Lorenzo Sorbo.