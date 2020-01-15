Gli alberi di Dublino costano troppo in cause

A cura di @Perodatrent

Lo Independent riporta un’intervista al direttore dei servizi urbani di Dublino, che afferma che — dipendesse da lui — eliminerebbe tutte le alberature stradali, in quanto le richieste di risarcimenti da parte dei cittadini che inciampano nelle radici sono diventate insostenibili.

“A lot of the trees planted here many years ago are totally inappropriate for the current liability environment, the roots grow very rapidly, they come up and crack the pavement and cause trip hazards… People want trees and yet if there is any adverse outcome as a consequence of trees they want to be able to claim”