Aspetti preparatori dello sbarco in Normandia: esperimenti nelle camere iperbariche

In occasione dell’80° anniversario dello sbarco in Normandia proponiamo la lettura di un articolo di Terry Gross per NPR che parla degli esperimenti scientifici effettuati prima dell’invasione dell’Europa continentale.

L’80° anniversario dello sbarco in Normandia, noto anche come D-Day, viene celebrato il 6 giugno. In quella data nel 1944 infatti, le truppe alleate iniziarono le operazioni di sbarco sulla costa normanna, dando il via alla liberazione della Francia e di tutta l’Europa durante la Seconda Guerra Mondiale. Quest’anno il 6 giugno sarà una data eccezionale, con vari eventi commemorativi per celebrare l’anniversario.

Le guerre mondiali videro un importante contributo della scienza nei combattimenti (ma non solo, anche nella logistica, nella pianificazione, nelle comunicazioni e molto altro). Nello specifico, durante la Seconda Guerra Mondiale, un tema assai studiato fu quello dei sottomarini e delle dure condizioni di vita a cui venivano sottoposti i marinai impiegati su questi mezzi.

Questo tema è descritto da Rachel Lance, ingegnere biomedico, nel suo libro Chamber Divers. Secondo Lance, prima dell’invasione del D-Day il 6 giugno 1944, scienziati britannici dell’University College London (UCL) studiarono le problematiche legate alla sopravvivenza nei sottomarini. Questi ricercatori eseguirono esperimenti utilizzando una camera iperbarica all’Università di Duke, in cui l’aria e la pressione potevano essere controllate per simulare le condizioni a cui erano esposti per esempio i sommozzatori. Tutte queste sperimentazioni sono state utilizzate per esplorare le spiagge della Normandia e facilitare gli sbarchi del D-Day.

Il loro obiettivo era comprendere come le persone respirassero in spazi chiusi e come gestire il biossido di carbonio. Questi esperimenti, che oggi sarebbero considerati eticamente inaccettabili e criminali, causarono gravi lesioni tra gli uomini scelti per la sperimentazione, tra cui crisi epilettiche e fratture vertebrali.

On WWII scientists conducting dangerous experiments on themselves in hyperbaric chambers They put themselves in there for things that would not be legal today, if I tried to do that. Even if I had subjects who consented, I would possibly be criminally prosecuted. They were putting themselves in there and breathing pure oxygen and rocketing the chamber down as quickly as they go to see if they could kind of outrun the negative effects. They were taking some of these gasses, like oxygen, down to depths that we now know are extremely dangerous and toxic. And they were continuing to do this even after they were having severe injuries. With modern research, we have what are called serious adverse event reporting requirements. So if something bad happens in our research, we have to sit down and have a conversation about the ethics of asking people to continue. Whereas this group, because their goal was to prevent military deaths during the invasion of Normandy, they figured better we do it here in the lab.

Del libro di Rachel Lance parla anche Wired:

On 284 separate days, up to January 28, 1944, Jack—now JBS—Haldane, Helen Spurway, and the other members of their scientific lab took turns running at least 611 experiments on themselves in the enclosed steel chambers in London. Haldane and Spurway put their own bodies at risk for 438 of them. When their original factory test site east of the Thames from Westminster Abbey was hit by Luftwaffe bombs, the group relocated the hyperbaric chambers to just north of the city, dusted them off, and restarted. The number of diving principles the group of geneticists had discovered and proved was stunning, and most are used by divers today. They proved that adding more oxygen to a diver’s air is safe, and can reduce the risk of the bends. They tested how deep divers could breathe pure oxygen without seizing, and proved that the safe limits underwater were shallower than in the air. They gave themselves stimulant drugs issued to the Allied troops, and showed that the drugs would not affect underwater abilities. They figured out what was needed to survive inside miniature submarines, how to let people live inside such tiny enclosed volumes without asphyxiating.

La Rai in occasione dell’80° anniversario del D-Day ha proposto una puntata speciale di “Ulisse, il piacere della scoperta”: