Guidare in Italia settentrionale è bello e stressante

Su suggerimento di Fujiko Mine

Ken Saito ha avuto l’idea di mettersi alla prova con il traffico italiano, più precisamente settentrionale. Questo è il reportage della sua non entusiasmante esperienza a bordo di un BMW X3

I’ve always been deeply interested in Italy. The history, the cars, the food, the people, their unique way of life, I just loved all of it. For years I’ve wanted to go experience it, and recently I spent 12 days exploring most of Northern Italy driving between Milan, Modena, and the northern lakes. I drove the whole time too, and while I got to see some beautiful things, it wasn’t without its headaches.