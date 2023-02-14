Hookii Sport Club: Champions League – Andata ottavi

Bentornati alla saletta sul retro del Bar Collante per commentare in diretta, ma anche in differita, l’andata degli ottavi di Champions League e il turno di spareggio di Europa League e di Conference League, che ci accompagneranno infrasettimanalmente da martedì 14 a giovedì 23 febbraio.
Le partite delle italiane:
Martedì 14/2
- Milan – Tottenham (21:00)
Giovedì 16/2
- Red Bull Salzburg – Roma (18:45)
- Sporting Braga – Fiorentina (18:45)
- Juventus – Nantes (21:00)
- Lazio – CFR Cluj (21:00)
Martedì 21/2
- Eintracht Frankfurt – Napoli (21:00)
Mercoledì 22/2
- Inter – Porto (21:00)
Giovedì 23/2
- Nantes – Juventus (18:45)
- CFR Cluj – Lazio (18:45)
- Roma – Red Bull Salzburg (21:00)
- Fiorentina – Sporting Braga (21:00)
Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.