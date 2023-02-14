stiamo tranquilli…

Hookii Sport Club: Champions League – Andata ottavi

14 Feb 2023 di Sakuragi0 commenti

Bentornati alla saletta sul retro del Bar Collante per commentare in diretta, ma anche in differita, l’andata degli ottavi di Champions League e il turno di spareggio di Europa League e di Conference League, che ci accompagneranno infrasettimanalmente da martedì 14 a giovedì 23 febbraio.

Le partite delle italiane:

Martedì 14/2

  • Milan – Tottenham (21:00)

Giovedì 16/2

  • Red Bull Salzburg – Roma (18:45)
  • Sporting Braga – Fiorentina (18:45)
  • Juventus – Nantes (21:00)
  • Lazio – CFR Cluj (21:00)

Martedì 21/2

  • Eintracht Frankfurt – Napoli (21:00)

Mercoledì 22/2

  • Inter – Porto (21:00)

Giovedì 23/2

  • Nantes – Juventus (18:45)
  • CFR Cluj – Lazio (18:45)
  • Roma – Red Bull Salzburg (21:00)
  • Fiorentina – Sporting Braga (21:00)


