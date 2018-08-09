I 160 anni dell’Atlantic [EN]

A cura di @GiMa.

Per i suoi 160 anni di storia il giornale statunitense The Atlantic ha messo online i migliori articoli del suo secolo e mezzo di storia.

Today, however, is the anniversary itself. One hundred and sixty years ago tomorrow, our very first issue was given a middling review by The New York Times. “Though the talent of the writers in the Atlantic is indisputable,” the anonymous reviewer concluded, “there is a lack of freshness in the topics discussed.” Yet readers were encouraged to reserve judgment: “A periodical, like a horse or a steamer, must have sufficient time allowed it to show its strength.”