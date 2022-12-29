I bambini puniscono i loro coetanei a seconda delle convinzioni politiche dei propri genitori.

Research Digest riporta e commenta un articolo pubblicato da un gruppo di psicologi americani che hanno studiato il comportamento dei bambini rispetto ad un atteggiamento sociale noto: quello che ci fa punire le persone che violano le norme sociali anche se questa punizione comporta un costo per noi.

Lo studio sembra indicare che i bambini provenienti da famiglie conservatrici (l’ideologia politica è spesso usata come proxy per attitudini e valori più generali) sono più portati a punire i bambini trasgressori se questi appartengono ad un gruppo differente, e meno portati se appartengono al proprio gruppo. Il contrario accade per i bambini provenienti da famiglie “liberal”. Si tratterebbe di un risultato atteso fra degli adulti, ma che è sorprendente trovare anche nei bambini.

This finding would not be surprising in adults; conservatism has been associated with more loyalty to the in-group and more hostility to out-groups, whereas liberalism has been linked to greater concerns about policing the group’s own behaviour. But this research suggests that these attitudes are passed to even quite young children, affecting how they treat others from an early age. “These findings reveal the unique role of political ideology in shaping the development of group-related punishment,” the team concludes.