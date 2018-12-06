I consigli di Robert Sutton per sopravvivere agli stronzi [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent.

Vox ripropone un’intervista allo psicologo Robert Sutton, pubblicata un anno fa in occasione della pubblicazione del suo libro The Asshole Survival Guide (in italiano pubblicato come Il metodo antistronzi).

There are a lot of academic definitions, but here’s how I define it: An asshole is someone who leaves us feeling demeaned, de-energized, disrespected, and/or oppressed. In other words, someone who makes you feel like dirt […] Ultimately, you have to know yourself, be honest about yourself, and rely on people around you to tell you when you’re being an asshole. And when they are kind enough to tell you, listen.