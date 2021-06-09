I dipendenti dell’ospedale metodista di Houston ricorrono in giudizio contro l’obbligo del vaccino per la Covid-19, citando il codice di Norimberga.

Houston Chronicle, Bloomberg e ABC news riportano la notizia che un gruppo di dipendenti (quasi tutti non sanitari) ha fatto ricorso contro l’obbligo imposto dall’amministrazione di vaccinarsi contro la Covid-19 entro il 7 di Giugno, pena il licenziamento.

L’avvocato Jared Woodfill, che rappresenta i 117 dipendenti che rifiutano il vaccino, ha richiesto ad un giudice il blocco dei licenziamenti per le seguenti ragioni:

“Methodist Hospital is forcing its employees to be human ‘guinea pigs’ as a condition for continued employment”

“This, as a matter of fact, is a gene modification medical experiment on human beings, performed without informed consent. It is a severe and blatant violation of the Nuremberg Code and the public policy of the state of Texas.”

He also took issue with marketing materials in which he said the hospital noted its vaccine policy. Woodfill said that shows the hospital’s policy is rooted in financial interests, and accused Methodist CEO Marc Boom of “putting profits over employees to promote Methodist.”