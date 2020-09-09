I dubbi della comunità israelo-etiope sull’immigrazione di 8000 Falash Mura

Un articolo su al-Monitor spiega il dibattito (link alternativo) che sta avendo luogo in Israele sull’immigrazione di alcuni Falash Mura nel paese.

Several thousand Ethiopians are now living in refugee camps in the capital Addis Ababa, waiting to emigrate to Israel. Some of them have been there for many years, from the beginning of the last decade, and all are waiting for the government of Israel to implement its decisions to let anyone who can prove to have relatives in Israel immigrate to the country.

Still, even among Ethiopian Israelis there is disagreement on bringing in the remaining Ethiopians, since most are not Jewish (according to Jewish religious law), but rather relatives or offspring of people who converted from Judaism in the past.