I falchi piromani [EN]

Recentemente ci si è resi conto che alcuni uccelli predatori australiani sono effettivamente in grado di appiccare incendi. Intenzionalmente e con uno scopo preciso. Ne parla curiosity.com:

Why? Basically, they’re going on the bird-of-prey equivalent of a pheasant hunt. Hundreds of the birds will gather before one of these fires are set, and they will then collectively gorge themselves on the small rodents and reptiles that flee the inferno.