I palestinesi sono stati abbandonati dai loro leader [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Salsaomerengue.

La democrazia palestinese è stata abbandonata in primo luogo dai suoi stessi leader, che l’hanno lasciata in preda al clientelismo e al gioco di fazione. Finché non se ne liberereanno, sostiene Alaa Tartir per Foreign Policy, poco cambierà.

When the Trump administration decided to relocate the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, a critical juncture in the Palestinian people’s struggle for freedom, the Palestinian Authority leadership failed to respond in any meaningful way. It also failed to prevent the murder of civilians in Gaza and instead continued its punitive policies toward the 2 million besieged Palestinians living in the strip — including by withholding public servants’ salaries.