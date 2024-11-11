I critici denunciano il governo come una dittatura, ma i salvadoregni dicono di non essersi mai sentiti così liberi

Un reportage della CNN descrive la situazione sociale nell’El Salvador di Nayib Bukele. Misure severe, come l’arresto di massa e la costruzione di mega-carceri, hanno fatto diminuire drasticamente la violenza delle gang.

A decade or so ago gangs like MS-13 and Barrio 18 terrorized communities, extorting businesses and waging brutal turf wars over control of neighborhoods, and El Salvador was the most violent nation in the Western Hemisphere, according to InSight Crime.

But something extraordinary has happened since then. By 2022, the number of murders began to drop dramatically, and the next year there were 154 homicides — a staggering 97.7% decrease compared to 2015, according to government figures. Bukele even tweeted that his country’s homicide rate was the lowest in all the Americas.

The sharp decline followed Bukele bringing in emergency measures giving police the power to detain suspects without charges for up to 15 days and deploying the military across the nation. The new rules, which are still in effect, allowed an unprecedented crackdown on gang activity, with more than 80,000 people detained since the state of emergency began in March 2022.

Central to this effort is the newly constructed “Terrorist Confinement Center,” or Cecot, a massive prison complex with the capacity to hold up to 40,000 inmates. The maximum-security prison currently holds 14,000 gang members — all accused of having murdered at least one person. Images from Cecot show tattooed men with their heads shaved in a warehouse-sized concrete room filled with metal bunks, or sitting in tight rows on the ground, wearing nothing but white shorts, their heads bowed and hands behind their backs. And, according to Salvadoran authorities, those sent to Cecot will never be released.

“We have no mercy in crimes related to life,” Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro told CNN. “I think this is the way to face a serial killer. You have to work, you have to prepare your laws, so that when you put them in jail they’ll never be released, because the society does not deserve that,” he said. “Somebody who every day kills people, rapes our girls … How can you change their mind? We are not stupid.”