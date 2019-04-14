Il governo britannico licenzia Roger Scruton dopo le sue affermazioni su Soros e islamofobia [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent.

Il Guardian riporta commenta la notiza che il governo inglese ha revocato al filosofo conservatore Roger Scruton l’incarico di presidente della commissione Building Better, Building Beautiful, per le affermazioni apparse in un’intervista sullo Newstateman.

Scruton aveva confermato le sue affermazioni precedenti,

L’incarico gli era stato affidato pochi mesi fa come studioso di estetica, fautore di una architettura tradizionalistica allo stesso modo del principe di Galles, Carlo di Windsor. Il filosofo era stato difeso in passato da James Brokenshire (Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government) come un “campione della libertà di parola”. Lo stesso Brokenshire oggi dichiara che

“These comments are deeply offensive and completely unacceptable, and it is right that he has been dismissed…He was appointed because of his expertise in the built environment. His comments are clearly distracting from the important work of the commission and so it is no longer right for him to act as a government adviser.”