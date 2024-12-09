un sito di notizie, fatto dai commentatori

Il messaggio ai Democratici (USA) è chiaro: dovete abbandonare l’economia neoliberale

9 Dic 2024 di Perodatrent0 commenti

Il Guardian  pubblica un articolo di Joseph Stiglitz, economista critico nei confronti di varie istituzioni che applicano l’approccio cosiddetto neoliberale ai problemi economici.

Secondo Stiglitz (già premio Nobel e consigliere di William Clinton) la sconfitta del Democratici nelle elezioni USA del 2024 è dovuta ai problemi che il neoliberalismo ha provocato in decenni di applicazione alle politiche economiche: aumento della diseguaglianza e peggioramento delle condizioni di vita. Come conseguenza, gli elettori hanno voluto esprimere la propria contrarietà alle soluzioni adottate già da Clinton e Obama, e sono stati attirati dalle promesse di Trump.

La conclusione è che i Democratici dovrebbero tornare alle proposte politiche risalenti ai tempi di Roosevelt e Johnson

The party needs to provide a new vision of a society that offers education and opportunity to all; where markets compete to produce better products that enhance living standards, rather than to devise better ways of exploiting workers, customers, and the environment; where we recognise that we have moved on from the industrial age to an economy oriented around services, knowledge, innovation, and care… There is a big difference between this new vision and the tweaks offered by the Harris campaign (a little more education funding here, and a few dollars to help first-time homebuyers there). Articulating a robust programme will not be easy, and implementing it would be harder still.


