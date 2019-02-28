Il segreto della felicità? La salute, una casa e un buon lavoro [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent.

Il Guardian commenta i risultati di un’indagine statistica in Gran Bretagna sullo stato di benessere percepito dalla popolazione delle isole. I dati contenuti nel report sono stati diffusi dalla stampa locale come la scoperta che lo stato di benessere è maggiore all’età di 16 e di 70 anni, mentre quelli veramente interessanti sono altri:

Il commento del Guardian nota che tutti siamo affascinati da fattori come età, sesso, gender, etnicità, peso, dieta… Per alcuni di questi fattori non possiamo fare niente, per altri possiamo esercitare un certo grado di controllo personale. Ma soprattutto l’attenzione a questi ci fa dimenticare che esistono fattori sociali sui quali si agisce collettivamente, in un verso o nell’altro.

The happiness of pensioners is not just a function of their age, but of policy. On average, 70-year-old boomers today are the most affluent retirees in history, often owning their own homes and in receipt of generous pensions. People of 70 are not going to be as content in 30 or 40 years’ time if they are unable to retire, don’t own their homes and have small incomes. The flourishing of pensioners today is not biological destiny, but the fruit of decades of public policy.