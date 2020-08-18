Il vecchio e il nuovo mare

Un articolo di Hakai Magazine parla della famiglia Hamada, pescatori della Columbia Britannica.

As her fisher husband, Satoshi, bustled around their small apartment preparing to leave for the dock, June Hamada knew she was about to give birth to her first child. But on that warm July morning in 1965 she kept her contractions to herself.

It was, after all, a Monday.

After a Fraser River commercial fishery has been closed for multiple days, the first set opens on Monday at 8:00, says Satoshi. “That’s the most important set. The first set is always a lot of fish.”