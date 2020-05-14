Il vero Signore delle mosche: cosa è accaduto quando sei ragazzi sono naufragati su un’isola deserta [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Perodatrent e @francisco quintay.

Il Guardian pubblica un estratto del nuovo libro di Rutger Bretman, Humankind.

L’autore racconta la storia di sei ragazzi delle isole Tonga che decenni fa naufragarono su un’isola deserta, e di come gli avvenimenti che seguirono si svolsero in modo piuttosto differente da quello immaginato dall’autore del “Signore delle mosche”.

Tutto comincia quando sei ragazzi, stufi della noia della scuola confessionale, decidono di “prendere in prestito” una vecchia barca e di cercare un’avventura.

It’s time we told a different kind of story. The real Lord of the Flies is a tale of friendship and loyalty; one that illustrates how much stronger we are if we can lean on each other. After my wife took Peter’s picture, he turned to a cabinet and rummaged around for a bit, then drew out a heavy stack of papers that he laid in my hands. His memoirs, he explained, written for his children and grandchildren. I looked down at the first page. “Life has taught me a great deal,” it began, “including the lesson that you should always look for what is good and positive in people.”