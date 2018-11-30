stiamo tranquilli…

In arrivo il sequel de “Il Racconto dell’Ancella” [EN]

30 Nov 2018 di s1m0n40 commenti

A cura di @s1m0n4.

La scrittrice Margaret Atwood ha annunciato in un tweet che il sequel di “The Handmaid’s Tale”, intitolato “The Testaments”, uscirà il prossimo Settembre. Ne parla anche Bookriot.

