In arrivo il sequel de “Il Racconto dell’Ancella” [EN]

La scrittrice Margaret Atwood ha annunciato in un tweet che il sequel di “The Handmaid’s Tale”, intitolato “The Testaments”, uscirà il prossimo Settembre. Ne parla anche Bookriot.

Yes indeed to those who asked: I’m writing a sequel to The #HandmaidsTale. #TheTestaments is set 15 years after Offred’s final scene and is narrated by three female characters. It will be published in Sept 2019. More details: https://t.co/e1umh5FwpX pic.twitter.com/pePp0zpuif

— Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) November 28, 2018