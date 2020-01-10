In Danimarca liberati 32 detenuti per dubbi sulla geolocalizzazione [EN]

A cura di @Perodatrent

Il Guardian riferisce la decisione di autorità danesi di liberare decine di detenuti che erano stati accusati in base alle prove fornite dalle celle telefoniche, e di revisionare la situazione giuridica di migliaia di casi analoghi.

Finora le prove fornite dall’aggancio alle celle telefoniche erano considerate molto affidabili, ma scoperte recenti hanno posto in discussione questa fiducia.

Operators insist the errors have mostly stemmed from the interpretation of their data and they should not be held responsible. Authorities contend that in some instances the data has also been at fault, but Jakob Willer, of the country’s telecoms industry association, said it was not their job to provide evidence.