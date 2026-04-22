Inside Stephen Miller’s Dark Plot to build a MAGA terror state.

Greg Sargent, in un lungo articolo su New Republic, esamina le proposte anti-immigrazione e anti-profughi di Stephen Miller (consigliere per la sicurezza nazionale dell’attuale amministrazione Trump), analizza la storia e ideologia da cui derivano e lo scostamento delle attuali misure rispetto alle politiche repubblicane del passato.

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“… Miller is feverishly stamping out every single avenue for those fleeing horrific conditions to come here legally that he possibly can. Republican presidents have traditionally set refugee admissions levels much higher than Trump has in both his terms, and TPS (Temporary Protected Status) was signed into law by a Republican president, George H.W. Bush. In functionally ending all this, Miller is breaking with a consensus that has largely been bipartisan for decades.”

Grange sostiene il messaggio di Miller sia contrario ai valori occidentali a cui lo stesso Miller si appella:

“ Miller has long harbored particular venom for “cosmopolitanism.” He draws heavily on a tradition on the far right that treats cosmopolitanism as a threat to a model of Western civilization constructed upon the building blocks of ancient nations whose volkish identities stretch deep into the mists of the past.

But our understanding of cosmopolitanism is itself partly an inheritance from Miller’s beloved “Western civilization.” It originated with the Stoic philosophers of the ancient world and was developed by the Roman statesman Cicero. It passed via him and others to European philosophers like Immanuel Kant, who elaborated on it further. Its conception of common humanity informed the human rights ideals that emerged after World War II, which the United States signed on to.

In short, there are plenty of resources in our “Western inheritance” that run directly counter to, and are far more admirable than, Miller’s ideology of ethno-nationalist self-preservation. The 1965 immigration act that Miller hates so much—by ending the idea that some ethnicities are more “fit” to be American than others—itself carried forward some of those “Western” inheritances.”