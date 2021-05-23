Il regime di Lukashenko ha usato una scusa e un jet militare per portare l’aereo a Minsk e arrestare Roman Protasevich
Fonte: il Post Mondo
La Bielorussia ha fatto deviare un aereo Ryanair per arrestare un giornalista d’opposizione
23 Mag 2021
Il regime di Lukashenko ha usato una scusa e un jet militare per portare l’aereo a Minsk e arrestare Roman Protasevich
