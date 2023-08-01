La carne sintetica inquina 25 volte più di quella tradizionale?

Un articolo pubblicato su Agricolae (per abbonati, link alternativo) riporta i risultati di uno studio dell’Università della California secondo cui:

L’analisi indica che la produzione di massa di carne coltivata in laboratorio, utilizzando le tecnologie attuali, potrebbe essere notevolmente peggiore per l’ambiente rispetto alla vera carne bovina.

Al momento, la carne a base di cellule animali (ACBM) viene prodotta solo su scala molto ridotta e con una perdita economica, sebbene lo studio non ancora sottoposto a revisione paritaria suggerisca che l’aumento del processo potrebbe rilasciare tra quattro e 25 volte più emissioni rispetto all’industria globale della carne bovina.

Il documento completo che riporta i risultati della ricerca scientifica (pre-print depositato su BioRxiv) è disponile qui:

Interest in animal cell-based meat (ACBM) or cultured meat as a viable environmentally conscious replacement for livestock production has been increasing, however a life cycle assessment for the current production methods of ACBM has not been conducted. Currently, ACBM products are being produced at a small scale and at an economic loss, however ACBM companies are intending to industrialize and scale-up production. This study assesses the potential environmental impact of near term ACBM production. Updated findings from recent technoeconomic assessments (TEAs) of ACBM and a life cycle assessment of Essential 8TM were utilized to perform a life cycle assessment of near-term ACBM production. A scenario analysis was conducted utilizing the metabolic requirements examined in the TEAs of ACBM and a purification factor from the Essential 8TM life cycle assessment was utilized to account for growth medium component processing. The results indicate that the environmental impact of near-term ACBM production is likely to be orders of magnitude higher than median beef production if a highly refined growth medium is utilized for ACBM production. Sullo stesso tema Future Planet della BBC si interroga sulle ragioni per cui la carne coltivata è ancora così difficile da trovare a più di 10 anni da quando è stato mangiato il primo hamburger di carne coltivata in laboratorio.

Future Planet sulle pagine delle BBC si interroga sulle ragioni per cui la carne coltivata in laboratorio è ancora così difficile da trovare a più di 10 anni da quando è stata consumata per la prima volta. Il lungo articolo riferisce di molti studi che sostengono che questo tipo di carne potrebbe ridurre sostanzialmente le emissioni di gas serra e altri (tra cui quello ancora non revisionato riportato da Agricolae) che invece sostengono tesi diverse.

However, all these studies agree that cultivated meat will still be higher impact than most plant-based meat alternatives. And other studies find that it could be worse for the climate than even conventional livestock, due to the large amounts of energy needed to grow the meat and produce the growth media. Much of the disagreement arises from the fact that the studies are all trying to model a system that doesn’t yet exist at scale.

Attualmente c’è solo un paese al mondo in cui la carne coltivata in laboratorio può essere consumata, in un solo ristorante e soltanto al giovedì. Questo paese è Singapore. Sulle pagine di Salon anche Max Graham parla di carne sintetica e delle ricerche che suggeriscono possa essere problematica nelle sue implicazioni sul clima.

As with other emerging technologies, there’s uncertainty about the climate implications of cultivated meat. While feeding stem cells, muscle cells or fat cells doesn’t generate methane — the potent greenhouse gas belched by cows — a lot of energy goes into manufacturing the ingredients to feed those cells and maintaining the right conditions, like temperature, to nurture them. Some research suggests that replacing methane emissions from cattle with the carbon dioxide generated from meat cultivation could be worse for the planet in the long run. “For lab-grown meat, most of the emissions are associated with energy inputs,” said Marco Springmann, a senior researcher at the University of Oxford’s Environmental Change Institute. Given how energy intensive the process is, Springmann expressed skepticism about the claims that cultivated meat is significantly better for the environment than the cuts you’d get today at the supermarket.

Flora Southney su Food Navigator affronta i risultati di questa ricerca e valuta anche le principali critiche che questo studio ha ricevuto: queste si focalizzano sul fatto che nel lavoro dell’Università californiana si presuma che l’approvvigionamento e la purificazione dei mezzi di coltura sia di tipo “farmaceutico”, mentre sembrerebbe che le aziende produttrici di carne coltivata stiano cercando una catena di approvvigionamento dei mezzi di coltura più adatta all’industria alimentare e che consenta di tenere i costi bassi, modificando anche l’impatto ambientale.